Justin J. Mcanear Sells 288 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total value of $22,636.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
TXG traded up $6.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.24. 1,599,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,717. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 1.38. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.58 and a 1-year high of $208.99.
10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $143.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.50 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 99.17%. 10x Genomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently issued reports on TXG. Citigroup cut their target price on 10x Genomics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.17.
10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.
