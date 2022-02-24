Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,376 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kadant were worth $7,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kadant by 4.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 811,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,699,000 after purchasing an additional 31,788 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Kadant by 3.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 475,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,676,000 after buying an additional 15,874 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Kadant by 4.2% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 474,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,783,000 after buying an additional 18,994 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Kadant by 63.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 418,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,651,000 after buying an additional 162,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Kadant by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 402,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,852,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total transaction of $163,428.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Tully sold 1,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.32, for a total value of $343,016.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,573 shares of company stock valued at $563,579 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KAI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research upped their price target on Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

NYSE:KAI opened at $190.57 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $213.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.89. Kadant Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.43 and a 1 year high of $240.47.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $218.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.09 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 10.69%. Kadant’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

