Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) PT Lowered to $3.00

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 64.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KLTR. Bank of America lowered Kaltura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Kaltura from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered Kaltura from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. cut their price target on Kaltura from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kaltura in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.14.

Shares of NASDAQ KLTR opened at $1.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Kaltura has a fifty-two week low of $1.79 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.39.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Equities analysts forecast that Kaltura will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KLTR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kaltura during the third quarter worth $148,647,000. Intel Corp acquired a new position in Kaltura in the third quarter valued at $82,739,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new position in Kaltura in the third quarter valued at $82,117,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Kaltura in the third quarter valued at $53,105,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kaltura in the third quarter valued at $16,430,000. Institutional investors own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

Kaltura Company Profile

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

