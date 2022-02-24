Karelian Diamond Resources (LON:KDR) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.94

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc (LON:KDR – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2.94 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.11 ($0.03). Karelian Diamond Resources shares last traded at GBX 2.11 ($0.03), with a volume of 23,719 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Get Karelian Diamond Resources alerts:

Karelian Diamond Resources Company Profile (LON:KDR)

Karelian Diamond Resources plc engages in the discovery, evaluation, and development of diamond deposits. It holds interests in the Lahtojoki diamond project located in the KuopioÂ-Kaavi region in Finland; and the SeitaperÃ¤ diamondiferous kimberlite pipe and the Riihivaara diamond projects situated in the Kuhmo area, Finland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Karelian Diamond Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karelian Diamond Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.