Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.77) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.62). Karyopharm Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.77) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($1.96). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($0.58). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.86. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7,204.16% and a negative net margin of 59.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS.

KPTI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

In other news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 6,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $66,131.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Kauffman sold 6,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $66,693.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,621 shares of company stock worth $191,881 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KPTI. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,775,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,685,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,837,000 after purchasing an additional 582,978 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 9.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,816,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,027,000 after purchasing an additional 484,269 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 2,581.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 495,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 476,928 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 487.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 563,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after buying an additional 467,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KPTI traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,998,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,890,547. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $15.15. The company has a market cap of $815.91 million, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of -0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day moving average is $7.02.

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

