KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Acquired by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,990 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in KB Home were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 50.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in KB Home by 105.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in KB Home during the third quarter worth $75,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in KB Home by 20.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home in the second quarter valued at $93,000. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KB Home alerts:

Shares of KBH stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.72. The company had a trading volume of 44,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,170. KB Home has a 12 month low of $35.13 and a 12 month high of $52.48. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.81.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.95%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KBH. UBS Group began coverage on KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lowered KB Home from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on KB Home from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KB Home currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

KB Home Company Profile (Get Rating)

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.