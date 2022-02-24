KBR (NYSE:KBR) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of KBR from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.71.

KBR stock opened at $45.66 on Wednesday. KBR has a 52-week low of $30.27 and a 52-week high of $49.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.24 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that KBR will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently -183.33%.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 2,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.95 per share, with a total value of $100,288.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of KBR by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,994,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,055,000 after purchasing an additional 109,052 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of KBR by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,438,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,363,000 after purchasing an additional 715,168 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of KBR by 18.9% during the third quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 4,307,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,702,000 after purchasing an additional 683,601 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of KBR by 97.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,246,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impactive Capital LP raised its holdings in KBR by 16.4% in the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 3,949,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,625,000 after acquiring an additional 556,378 shares in the last quarter.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

