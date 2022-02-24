KDA Group (CVE:KDA) Stock Price Up 4.3%

KDA Group Inc. (CVE:KDA – Get Rating) shares rose 4.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 9,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 263,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 811.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.11. The firm has a market cap of C$17.78 million and a PE ratio of -12.00.

KDA Group Company Profile (CVE:KDA)

KDA Group Inc offers solutions and services to pharmacies and pharmaceutical companies in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Pharmacy Services, Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Cannabis. It provides pharmacy staff replacement services, professional and continued medical training services, online and in-class training for pharmacists and pharmacy technical assistants, human resource and crisis management consulting services, private health services, pharmacy re-engineering services, and pharmaceutical training services.

