Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.11 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 107.98% and a return on equity of 45.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS.

KW stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,022,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Kennedy-Wilson has a twelve month low of $18.40 and a twelve month high of $24.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KW. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 335.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,638,000 after purchasing an additional 257,344 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 530,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,663,000 after purchasing an additional 206,078 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 4th quarter worth about $2,523,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 306,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,326,000 after purchasing an additional 44,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,103,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,029,000 after purchasing an additional 31,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

