Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 1,383 Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 24.0% during the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 17.4% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the third quarter valued at $1,476,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.8% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $660.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $561.29.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $399.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $516.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $548.68. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $398.46 and a fifty-two week high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.14. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Cho sold 802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.01, for a total transaction of $471,584.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank Blaise Modruson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $1,210,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,712 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,087 in the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

