Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $856,000 in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 31,286 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of HP by 161.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in HP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in HP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total value of $1,286,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Barbara Barton Weiszhaar sold 1,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $54,732.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,516 shares of company stock worth $5,889,182 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.15.

HPQ stock opened at $34.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.99. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $39.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.85.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

HP Profile (Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.