Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $915,000 in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco increased its position in Xcel Energy by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in Xcel Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Xcel Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in Xcel Energy by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XEL stock opened at $64.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.36. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.23 and a 12-month high of $72.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.51.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.82%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

In other news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $3,378,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

