Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 18,516 The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 21.0% in the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 61,787,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,094,000 after acquiring an additional 10,727,614 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 22.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,554,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,780 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 28.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,077,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,858 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Kroger during the second quarter worth $51,766,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Kroger by 700.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,537,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,175,000 after buying an additional 1,345,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KR opened at $44.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.80. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $50.15. The firm has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.45.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

In related news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $720,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on KR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.31.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

