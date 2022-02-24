Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €855.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €855.00 ($971.59) price objective on Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on KER. Barclays set a €850.00 ($965.91) target price on shares of Kering in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €700.00 ($795.45) target price on shares of Kering in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €892.00 ($1,013.64) target price on shares of Kering in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €900.00 ($1,022.73) target price on shares of Kering in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €770.00 ($875.00) target price on shares of Kering in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €816.08 ($927.37).

Shares of EPA:KER opened at €646.50 ($734.66) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €674.34 and its 200-day moving average price is €675.55. Kering has a one year low of €231.35 ($262.90) and a one year high of €417.40 ($474.32).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

