Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.
Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $38.06 on Monday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1 year low of $30.28 and a 1 year high of $39.35.
Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.