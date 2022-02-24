KeyCorp Comments on Tempur Sealy International, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Tempur Sealy International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas expects that the company will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

TPX has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $31.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.17. Tempur Sealy International has a fifty-two week low of $29.15 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 155.99%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPX. FMR LLC grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,935,000 after purchasing an additional 120,656 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 25.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 1,581.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after purchasing an additional 126,541 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 3.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 2.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 633,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,838,000 after purchasing an additional 12,867 shares in the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

