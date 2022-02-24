Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stake Cut by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 36.4% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.4% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 454,096 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after purchasing an additional 23,286 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at about $17,146,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 32.9% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 51,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 12,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Robert F. Vagt purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

NYSE:KMI opened at $16.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.73. The stock has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.93.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.46%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

