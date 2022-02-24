Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 437,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,312 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.15% of Kingstone Companies worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KINS. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 639,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,989,000 after buying an additional 73,500 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its stake in Kingstone Companies by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 291,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 47,171 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Kingstone Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kingstone Companies by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 20,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in Kingstone Companies by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 80,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KINS. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Kingstone Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kingstone Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Kingstone Companies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of KINS stock opened at $5.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $54.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 0.79. Kingstone Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $8.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.00%.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

