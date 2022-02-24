Kinnevik (OTCMKTS:KNVKF) Trading Up 1.5%

Kinnevik AB (OTCMKTS:KNVKF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.55 and last traded at $37.55. Approximately 1,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.00.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.55 and its 200-day moving average is $37.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion and a PE ratio of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
About Kinnevik (OTCMKTS:KNVKF)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kinnevik (KNVKF)
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Kinnevik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinnevik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.