Kirkland’s Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 9,808 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,683% compared to the average volume of 550 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIRK opened at $13.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $173.82 million, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.67. Kirkland’s has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $34.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.66.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). Kirkland’s had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The company had revenue of $143.63 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Charles Pleas III acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.41 per share, for a total transaction of $144,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder John Hartnett Lewis bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,086,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Kirkland’s by 4,576.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Kirkland’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Kirkland’s by 140.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Kirkland’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kirkland’s by 4,433.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

