Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 494 ($6.72).

KGH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.80) price objective on shares of Knights Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Knights Group in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Get Knights Group alerts:

In other Knights Group news, insider Kate Louise Lewis sold 11,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 363 ($4.94), for a total transaction of £40,452.72 ($55,015.26).

Knights Group stock traded down GBX 20 ($0.27) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 350 ($4.76). The company had a trading volume of 59,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,047. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 394.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 405.57. Knights Group has a 12 month low of GBX 342 ($4.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 472 ($6.42). The company has a market capitalization of £293.63 million and a PE ratio of 97.37.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is a boost from Knights Group’s previous dividend of $1.10.

About Knights Group (Get Rating)

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers business services, in the areas of aviation, banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, employment, highway claims, housing, immigration, intellectual property, real estate, regulatory, restructuring and insolvency, telecommunications, and tax.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Knights Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knights Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.