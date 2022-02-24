Kontoor Brands, Inc. (KTB) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 7th

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th.
Kontoor Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 36.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kontoor Brands to earn $4.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.3%.
Shares of KTB stock opened at $46.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.54 and a 200 day moving average of $52.76. Kontoor Brands has a 52 week low of $41.39 and a 52 week high of $69.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19.
KTB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kontoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.20.
Kontoor Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.
