Kontoor Brands, Inc. (KTB) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 7th

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th.

Kontoor Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 36.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kontoor Brands to earn $4.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.3%.

Shares of KTB stock opened at $46.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.54 and a 200 day moving average of $52.76. Kontoor Brands has a 52 week low of $41.39 and a 52 week high of $69.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth $444,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KTB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kontoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.20.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

