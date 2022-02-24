Kontoor Brands, Inc. (KTB) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 7th

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th.

Kontoor Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 36.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kontoor Brands to earn $4.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.3%.

Shares of KTB stock opened at $46.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.54 and a 200 day moving average of $52.76. Kontoor Brands has a 52 week low of $41.39 and a 52 week high of $69.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth $444,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KTB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kontoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.20.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Dividend History for Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

