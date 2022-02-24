Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $211.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS opened at $15.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $30.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.74.

KTOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.30.

In other news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 2,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $40,966.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $142,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,562. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,278,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,008,000 after purchasing an additional 169,465 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 84.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,156,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,957,000 after purchasing an additional 528,714 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 624,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,927,000 after acquiring an additional 12,631 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,522,000 after acquiring an additional 66,615 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3,559.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 461,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after acquiring an additional 448,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

