KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR) Stock Price Down 3.4%

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KULR – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00. 224,279 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 661,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KULR. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of KULR Technology Group from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KULR Technology Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KULR Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.57.

In other news, insider Timothy Ray Knowles sold 92,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total transaction of $262,958.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Mo sold 159,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total transaction of $460,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 454,266 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,388 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KULR Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,984,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KULR Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,178,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of KULR Technology Group by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 89,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 41,141 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KULR Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of KULR Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

About KULR Technology Group

KULR Technology Group, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components across an array of battery-powered applications. Its total battery safety solution products can be used for electric vehicles, energy storage, battery recycling transportation, cloud computing, and 5G communication devices.

