LABS Group Trading 34.8% Lower This Week (LABS)

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. One LABS Group coin can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. LABS Group has a total market cap of $5.23 million and $540,332.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LABS Group has traded down 34.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LABS Group alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00042914 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,449.08 or 0.06841263 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,697.93 or 0.99718486 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00044113 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003246 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00048863 BTC.

About LABS Group

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,085,379,594 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio . The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio

LABS Group Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LABS Group should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LABS Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LABS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LABS Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.