Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,856 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,557,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.8% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO traded down $3.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $384.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,344,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,521,226. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $341.92 and a 52 week high of $441.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $418.52 and a 200 day moving average of $416.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (Get Rating)

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.