Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Lakeland Industries alerts:

NASDAQ:LAKE opened at $19.11 on Wednesday. Lakeland Industries has a one year low of $18.58 and a one year high of $35.35. The company has a market cap of $148.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.14.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.70 million. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 14.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lakeland Industries will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Industries during the third quarter worth about $10,154,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $4,180,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Lakeland Industries by 217.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 225,843 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 154,589 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Lakeland Industries by 261.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 212,975 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 153,975 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lakeland Industries by 433.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,731 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 72,909 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lakeland Industries (Get Rating)

Lakeland Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. Its products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire retardant rated rainwear, and fire retardant protective clothing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.