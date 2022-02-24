Lamprell (LON:LAM) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Lamprell plc (LON:LAM – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 36.81 ($0.50). Lamprell shares last traded at GBX 36 ($0.49), with a volume of 331,863 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 75 ($1.02) price target on shares of Lamprell in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of £142.01 million and a P/E ratio of -2.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 35.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 36.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.66.

Lamprell plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides fabrication, engineering, installation, and contracting services to the offshore and onshore oil and gas, and renewable energy industries in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. It operates through three segments: Rigs; Engineering Procurement, Construction & Installation (EPCI); and Contracting Services.

