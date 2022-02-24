Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Receives $950.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $950.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Land Securities Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Land Securities Group from GBX 860 ($11.70) to GBX 950 ($12.92) in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of Land Securities Group stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453. Land Securities Group has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.11.

Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.

