Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $34.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 96.08% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH traded up $9.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,293. Lantheus has a 12-month low of $17.27 and a 12-month high of $31.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.84, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $33,186.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 218.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 39.5% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 20.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

