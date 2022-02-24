Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Sets New 12-Month High at $41.51

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.51 and last traded at $39.05, with a volume of 24182 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday.

The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.56.

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $33,447.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,675,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $308,412,000 after acquiring an additional 143,451 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lantheus by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,382,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $121,125,000 after buying an additional 61,871 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,051,631 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,161,000 after acquiring an additional 73,133 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 46,886.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,631,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,166,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,073,000 after acquiring an additional 169,335 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lantheus Company Profile (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

