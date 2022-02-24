Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.320-$0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $112.50 million-$127.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $118.50 million.

NASDAQ LTRX opened at $6.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 3.13. Lantronix has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $10.25. The firm has a market cap of $233.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.04 and a beta of 2.30.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a negative return on equity of 13.00%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lantronix will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LTRX. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Lantronix from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Lantronix from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lantronix from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.11.

In other Lantronix news, CEO Paul H. Pickle acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,167 shares of company stock worth $29,599. 25.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Lantronix during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lantronix by 93.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantronix during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lantronix during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Lantronix during the second quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

