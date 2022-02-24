Laura G. Eichorn Sells 8,000 Shares of Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) Stock

Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) insider Laura G. Eichorn sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $172,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of IMGO stock traded up $1.57 on Thursday, hitting $22.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,531. Imago BioSciences Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.61 and a fifty-two week high of $35.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.30.

IMGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Imago BioSciences in a report on Monday, December 13th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Imago BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMGO. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences during the third quarter valued at about $3,482,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Imago BioSciences in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Imago BioSciences in the third quarter valued at about $10,709,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Imago BioSciences in the third quarter valued at about $53,506,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in Imago BioSciences by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 576,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,661,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the period. 70.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Imago BioSciences

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

