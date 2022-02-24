Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Sells 195 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE decreased its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway comprises about 1.4% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $4,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter worth $58,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNI traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $119.56. 59,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,547. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $100.66 and a 52 week high of $136.22. The stock has a market cap of $83.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.19.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 33.77%. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.579 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.34%.

CNI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.35.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

