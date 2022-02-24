Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Sells 229 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE lowered its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Lincoln Electric makes up approximately 3.2% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE owned about 0.13% of Lincoln Electric worth $10,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 33.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $180,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.83.

Lincoln Electric stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $123.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,785. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.71. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.92 and a 1-year high of $148.54.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 44.12%. The business had revenue of $844.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

