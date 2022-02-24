Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Securities LLC

Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) by 68.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,457 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned 0.08% of Leap Therapeutics worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 900.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Leap Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Leap Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Leap Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Leap Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LPTX opened at $1.93 on Thursday. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $4.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.59.

LPTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leap Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.95.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. Its clinical stage programs are DKN-01, which is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, or DKK1 and TRX518, which is a monoclonal antibody targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor, or GITR.

