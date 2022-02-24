Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc lowered its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Leidos were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LDOS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Leidos by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,042,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,253,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,977 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Leidos by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,433,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $330,109,000 after acquiring an additional 591,900 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Leidos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,898,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Leidos by 691.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 366,761 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,080,000 after acquiring an additional 320,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Leidos by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,195,000 after acquiring an additional 232,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on LDOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Leidos from $104.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Leidos from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.60.

LDOS stock opened at $91.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.49. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $108.83. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). Leidos had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.38%.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total transaction of $214,180.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

