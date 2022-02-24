Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Hits New 1-Year Low at $247.57

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $247.57 and last traded at $249.88, with a volume of 359 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $251.98.

LII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $294.00 to $258.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennox International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.57.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.88.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $964.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.87 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 192.84%. Lennox International’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 14.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.70%.

In other Lennox International news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total transaction of $294,136.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.91, for a total transaction of $1,451,479.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,917 shares of company stock valued at $3,168,553 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LII. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Lennox International by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. 64.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

