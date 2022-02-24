Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.41

Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$24.41 and traded as high as C$24.77. Leon’s Furniture shares last traded at C$24.09, with a volume of 35,505 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.02. The firm has a market cap of C$1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.41.

Leon’s Furniture Company Profile (TSE:LNF)

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies. In addition, it offers household furniture, electronics, and appliance repair services; and credit insurance products.

