LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LGI Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH traded up $4.42 on Thursday, reaching $120.32. 327,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,172. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.58. LGI Homes has a fifty-two week low of $105.07 and a fifty-two week high of $188.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 14.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $801.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.07 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that LGI Homes will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.60, for a total value of $384,857.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,950,000 after purchasing an additional 350,389 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,032,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,517,000 after purchasing an additional 41,024 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 939,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,161,000 after purchasing an additional 111,705 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 541,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,676,000 after purchasing an additional 8,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 455,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,298,000 after purchasing an additional 177,924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

