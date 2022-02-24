LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Receives $172.70 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $168.70.

LHCG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of LHC Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

LHC Group stock traded up $7.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,194. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.42. LHC Group has a 12 month low of $108.42 and a 12 month high of $223.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $583.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.44 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that LHC Group will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of LHC Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in LHC Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,235,392 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $718,452,000 after purchasing an additional 214,388 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,281,022 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $514,825,000 after buying an additional 85,022 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,303,802 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $178,922,000 after buying an additional 219,148 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 971,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $133,298,000 after buying an additional 304,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,834 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $192,016,000 after buying an additional 15,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

