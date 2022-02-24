LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Receives $172.70 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $168.70.
LHCG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of LHC Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
LHC Group stock traded up $7.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,194. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.42. LHC Group has a 12 month low of $108.42 and a 12 month high of $223.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
In related news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of LHC Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in LHC Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,235,392 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $718,452,000 after purchasing an additional 214,388 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,281,022 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $514,825,000 after buying an additional 85,022 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,303,802 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $178,922,000 after buying an additional 219,148 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 971,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $133,298,000 after buying an additional 304,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,834 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $192,016,000 after buying an additional 15,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.
LHC Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LHC Group (LHCG)
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- These 3 Mid Cap Dividend Stocks Offer the Best of Both Worlds
Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.