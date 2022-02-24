LHT Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.00 (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. LHT has a total market capitalization of $103,356.73 and approximately $6.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LHT coin can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, LHT has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LHT alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00008773 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00008803 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000339 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 68.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000077 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LHT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.