LHT (LHT) Hits Market Capitalization of $93,175.74

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 23rd. LHT has a total market cap of $93,175.74 and $5.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LHT coin can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, LHT has traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00009082 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00009611 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000385 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000077 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About LHT

LHT (LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

