LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.670-$0.710 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $212 million-$220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $224.55 million.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LifeVantage in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company.

LFVN stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,792. The company has a market capitalization of $68.88 million, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.30. LifeVantage has a 12 month low of $4.63 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.69.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19). LifeVantage had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that LifeVantage will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LifeVantage news, Director Michael A. Beindorff acquired 7,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $34,886.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of LifeVantage by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 14,904 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in LifeVantage by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in LifeVantage by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 38,399 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in LifeVantage by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in LifeVantage by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.

