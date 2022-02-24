Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LGND. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $188.00.

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $94.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.87. The company has a current ratio of 11.90, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.08. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $94.83 and a 12 month high of $172.19.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.43. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 24.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 158.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 279.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

