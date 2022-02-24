Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Price Target Cut to $23.00

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lindblad Expeditions currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

LIND opened at $15.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.08. Lindblad Expeditions has a fifty-two week low of $11.31 and a fifty-two week high of $21.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.07 million, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 2.27.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.06). Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 151.35% and a negative return on equity of 758.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 12,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $231,582.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Trey Byus sold 11,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $214,172.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,746 shares of company stock worth $2,000,097 over the last 90 days. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 177.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 300.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 100,637.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 8,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

