Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Trading Down 5.6% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) traded down 5.6% on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $23.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Lindblad Expeditions traded as low as $15.77 and last traded at $15.84. 4,291 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 250,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.78.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LIND. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

In other news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 1,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $27,047.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Felenstein sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,746 shares of company stock worth $2,000,097 over the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the third quarter worth $26,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 25.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 300.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 177.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.08. The company has a market capitalization of $770.07 million, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 2.27.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.06). Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 758.61% and a negative net margin of 151.35%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

