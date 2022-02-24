Linde (NYSE:LIN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.550-$11.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.300. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Linde also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $2.700-$2.800 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Linde from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $359.76.

LIN stock traded down $10.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $280.75. 96,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,058,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $143.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85. Linde has a 52-week low of $241.88 and a 52-week high of $352.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $321.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.20.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Linde will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

