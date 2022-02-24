Línea Directa Aseguradora (OTCMKTS:LNDAF) Price Target Raised to €2.06 at Berenberg Bank

Línea Directa Aseguradora (OTCMKTS:LNDAF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Berenberg Bank from €2.03 ($2.31) to €2.06 ($2.34) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of LNDAF stock opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. Línea Directa Aseguradora has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $2.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.98.

Línea Directa Aseguradora Company Profile (Get Rating)

Linea Directa Aseguradora, SA engages in the direct insurance and reinsurance business in Spain. The company offers motor, home, health, and other insurance products, as well as other activities under the LÃ­nea Directa, Aprecio, Penelope Seguros, and Vivaz Seguros brands. It distributes its product through telephone and internet sales channels.

