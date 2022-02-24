Línea Directa Aseguradora (OTCMKTS:LNDAF) Price Target Raised to €2.06 at Berenberg Bank

Línea Directa Aseguradora (OTCMKTS:LNDAF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Berenberg Bank from €2.03 ($2.31) to €2.06 ($2.34) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of LNDAF stock opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. Línea Directa Aseguradora has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $2.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.98.
Línea Directa Aseguradora Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Línea Directa Aseguradora (LNDAF)
- 3 Ecommerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Why Not Consider Preferred Stocks? Check Out These 3 Stock ETFs Right Now
- Time to Scoop Up Chewy Stock
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
Receive News & Ratings for Línea Directa Aseguradora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Línea Directa Aseguradora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.