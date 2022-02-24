Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Cut to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $22.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential downside of 6.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LEV. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on Lion Electric from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lion Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lion Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.35.

NYSE:LEV opened at $7.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.96. Lion Electric has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $23.45.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lion Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,240,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,244,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,707,000 after acquiring an additional 16,138 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $302,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 124,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 65,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,374,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,961,000 after acquiring an additional 332,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

